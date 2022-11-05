Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Insperity were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,143,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $1,169,441.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,864 shares of company stock worth $10,231,244. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

NSP stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

