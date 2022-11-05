Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 18,400 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PVH worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 97.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

