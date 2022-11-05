State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of United States Steel worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on X. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Up 8.8 %

X opened at $20.62 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

