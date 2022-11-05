ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,990,329 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $274.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 187.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

