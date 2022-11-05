Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

BLCO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,423,129 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

