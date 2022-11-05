abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.
GTLS opened at $230.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
