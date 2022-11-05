abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

GTLS opened at $230.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chart Industries

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays increased their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.