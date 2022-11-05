abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.12 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

