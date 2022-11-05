Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 328,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cutera by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Up 6.0 %

Cutera stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Cutera Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.