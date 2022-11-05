Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.