QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.30. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

