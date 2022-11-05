abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

