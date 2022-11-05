Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 28,835 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $71,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $397.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $221.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.