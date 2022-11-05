Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

