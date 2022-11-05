FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $226.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.08.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.