Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

