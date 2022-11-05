Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

