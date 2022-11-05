Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 855 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 102.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 441,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 32.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

SMTC stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

