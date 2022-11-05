14,050 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $10,250,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $2,623,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 102.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.