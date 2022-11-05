Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

