Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $276.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.85.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $497,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 354.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 88,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,279 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.