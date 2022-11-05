Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 329.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education Stock Down 2.2 %

LAUR stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

About Laureate Education

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

