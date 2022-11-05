Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Copa by 12.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $4,309,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copa by 116.0% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 22,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $5,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.29. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.49 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

