31,505 Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $24,654,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $6,966,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $2,163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

