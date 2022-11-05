Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,046 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,953,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,394,115 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

