Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,801 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $230.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

