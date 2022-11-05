Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 33,926 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.0 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

MDLZ stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

