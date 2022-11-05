Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $656.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $616.00 and a 200-day moving average of $636.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

