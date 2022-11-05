Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $522.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.