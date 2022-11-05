Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $313.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.82.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

