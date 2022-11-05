Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth $3,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

