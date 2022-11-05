Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

