Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 54.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 113,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 233.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.57 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

