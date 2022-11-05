Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

