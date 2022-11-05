Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,716,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,087,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after buying an additional 1,089,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

