Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 13,945 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.18 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

