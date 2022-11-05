Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 26,724 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

