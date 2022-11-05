Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of General Electric by 21.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

