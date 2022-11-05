Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,514 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.