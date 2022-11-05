Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

