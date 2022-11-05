OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.80% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RXL opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $113.70.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

