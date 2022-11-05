Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

