Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

