Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

