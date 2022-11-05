Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 24,277 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

