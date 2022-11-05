Simplex Trading LLC Invests $510,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYH opened at $271.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

