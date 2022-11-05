Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after buying an additional 688,905 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 362,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $31.49 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

