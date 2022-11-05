Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSR. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers International Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

