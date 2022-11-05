Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.77% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $4.76 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

