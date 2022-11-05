Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBAB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

