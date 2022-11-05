Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of CBIZ worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 683.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,581,000 after buying an additional 315,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 161.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $46.38 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,402,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,599. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

